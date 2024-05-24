Close
ARIZONA NEWS

OFFSTREET Festival Arts & Crafts Show returns to Prescott for Memorial Day weekend

May 24, 2024, 3:00 PM

The OFFSTREET Fesitval Arts & Crafts Show will return to Prescott, Ariz. for Memorial Day weekend. ...

The OFFSTREET Fesitval Arts & Crafts Show will return to Prescott, Ariz. for Memorial Day weekend. (photo courtesy of Prescott Chamber of Commerce)

(photo courtesy of Prescott Chamber of Commerce)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The OFFSTREET Festival Arts & Crafts Show is returning to Pine Ridge Marketplace in Prescott for a cultural showcase over the weekend.

Those who attend can find physical art such as pottery, jewelry and sculptures, as well as demonstrations, interactive workshops, live music and performances.

“We’re thrilled for the return of the OFFSTREET Festival Arts & Crafts Show to Pine Ridge Marketplace,” Creative Director of Pine Ridge Marketplace Anji Rodarte said in a news release. “This event is unique in bringing together the Prescott community to celebrate the rich tapestry of talent found right here on our doorstep.”

The festival is set to take place over Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pine Ridge Marketplace is located at 3250 Gateway Blvd. in Prescott.

Saturday’s festivities are centered around a special Cars & Coffee show featuring cars of all sorts of makes and models from every corner of the globe. Guests can sip coffee sponsored by Third Shot Coffee + Acai as they take in the atmosphere.

On Sunday, the festival focuses on first responders in honor of Memorial Day on Monday. Prescott’s police, fire and ambulance services will be in attendance.

Throughout the weekend, Lessons by Lexe Dance Studio will perform, as attendees can find a variety of family-friendly entertainment and food options.

Visitors can expect sunny, hot weather over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Anyone interested in more information can find that on Pine Ridge Marketplace’s website.

