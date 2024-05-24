PHOENIX — Those staying in town during Memorial Day weekend will be treated to sunny, hot weather, according to meteorologists.

High temperatures will hover between 90-100 degrees during the long weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Friday’s high is forecast for 97 degrees before dipping to 90 degrees on Saturday. Temperatures will then jump to 95 degrees on Sunday and 100 degrees on the holiday Monday.

High Temperature Outlook: High temperatures to close the workweek will be right at normal for this time of year. A dry system Saturday will lower temperatures a little, but then high pressure will lead to temperatures warming back into the 100s early next week. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/W4x0w8E5O1 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 23, 2024

Low temperatures will be steady around 70 degrees.

There could be wind gusts of up to 20 mph on Friday and Saturday, but no other weather disruptions are expected.

What’s the Memorial Day weekend weather in northern Arizona?

Travelers to northern Arizona for the holiday weekend will be rewarded with warm — but not hot — weather.

Sedona will see highs in the low 80s through Sunday before jumping to 89 degrees on Monday. Lows will remain in the 50s.

Flagstaff will be a little cooler throughout the weekend. Friday’s high is forecast to be 70 degrees before a drop to 67 degrees on Saturday. Highs will then increase to 74 degrees on Sunday and 77 degrees on Monday. It will be chillier in the evenings — lows will be in the upper 30s.

Prescott will have similar weather to Sedona with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Lows will stick around 50 degrees.

