Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Expect sunny, hot weather in Phoenix over Memorial Day weekend

May 24, 2024, 9:59 AM

Sunny, hot weather is expected in Phoenix over Memorial Day weekend. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty ...

Sunny, hot weather is expected in Phoenix over Memorial Day weekend. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Those staying in town during Memorial Day weekend will be treated to sunny, hot weather, according to meteorologists.

High temperatures will hover between 90-100 degrees during the long weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Friday’s high is forecast for 97 degrees before dipping to 90 degrees on Saturday. Temperatures will then jump to 95 degrees on Sunday and 100 degrees on the holiday Monday.

Low temperatures will be steady around 70 degrees.

RELATED STORIES

There could be wind gusts of up to 20 mph on Friday and Saturday, but no other weather disruptions are expected.

What’s the Memorial Day weekend weather in northern Arizona?

Travelers to northern Arizona for the holiday weekend will be rewarded with warm — but not hot — weather.

Sedona will see highs in the low 80s through Sunday before jumping to 89 degrees on Monday. Lows will remain in the 50s.

Flagstaff will be a little cooler throughout the weekend. Friday’s high is forecast to be 70 degrees before a drop to 67 degrees on Saturday. Highs will then increase to 74 degrees on Sunday and 77 degrees on Monday. It will be chillier in the evenings — lows will be in the upper 30s.

Prescott will have similar weather to Sedona with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Lows will stick around 50 degrees.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

99° | 70°
94° and mostly sunny

Arizona News

Wildcat Fire is 64% contained as of Friday...

Serena O'Sullivan

Firefighters gain more containment on Wildcat Fire burning north of Phoenix

The Wildcat Fire is 64% contained as of 12:30 p.m. on May 24, 2024, according to the Arizona Central West Zone. The fire started on Saturday.

43 minutes ago

Speaker Ben Toma believes the Arizona House has the votes to pass the Secure the Border Act, which ...

KTAR.com

Speaker believes Arizona House has enough votes to pass Secure the Border Act, send to ballot

Speaker Ben Toma believes the Arizona House has the votes to pass the Secure the Border Act, which would send the controversial measure to the ballot in November.

1 hour ago

Two ordinances in Chandler could cut down on youth violence...

Serena O'Sullivan

Chandler City Council passes 2 new laws banning brass knuckles, unruly gatherings

Chandler residents who host unruly gatherings or give brass knuckles to minors may get a $2,500 fine due to two new ordinances.

2 hours ago

A 7-year-old girl died on Thursday, May 23, 2024, after she was struck by a truck in Mesa. (Faceboo...

KTAR.com

7-year-old girl dies after being struck by truck in Mesa

A 7-year-old girl died on Thursday after she was struck by a truck in Mesa, authorities said.

4 hours ago

A 4-year-old girl is dead following a drowning incident in Glendale on Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Pex...

KTAR.com

4-year-old girl dies after drowning incident in Glendale

A 4-year-old girl is dead following a drowning incident in a Glendale pool on Thursday. There are no factors that indicate foul play.

5 hours ago

No freeway closures are scheduled on metro Phoenix freeways on Memorial Day weekend. (ADOT Photo)...

KTAR.com

No metro Phoenix freeway closures scheduled over Memorial Day weekend

Those traveling around metro Phoenix or out of the area over the Memorial Day weekend aren't going to have to deal with scheduled freeway closures.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Expect sunny, hot weather in Phoenix over Memorial Day weekend