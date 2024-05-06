PHOENIX — Authorities believe a body found in northwestern Arizona last week is a man who went missing three years ago.

Human remains were found on Wednesday in a remote desert area near the Meadview Overlook, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

After examining the evidence at the scene, deputies said they believe the remains are of Brandon William Parish. Parish was 19 when he went missing in 2021.

Nothing at the scene indicated foul play.

The body was taken to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will confirm the identity and determine a cause of death.

Everything we know about Parish’s 2021 disappearance

Parish was reported as a missing person by his family in March 2021, deputies said. Family members told authorities they last saw him in the area of Meadview, a community near the Arizona-Nevada border east of Lake Mead, in February 2021.

A social media post by local deputies indicated that Parish had an active felony arrest warrant and might have been armed at the time of his disappearance.

An investigation into his death is ongoing.

