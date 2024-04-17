PHOENIX – Transportation officials lifted seasonal closures on three high-elevation roadways in the White Mountains of eastern Arizona on Wednesday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation closes the following state route sections every winter because of heavy snowfall trends in the area:

SR 261 between Eagar and Big Lake.

SR 273 between Sunrise Park and Big Lake.

SR 473 between State Route 260 and Hawley Lake.

While those scenic roadways are now open, another Arizona seasonal closure remains in effect. SR 67 leading to the Grand Canyon National Park North Rim is scheduled to reopen, along with park facilities, in mid-May, ADOT said.

