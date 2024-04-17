Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

High-elevation Arizona roadways cleared for use after seasonal closures in White Mountains

Apr 17, 2024, 4:00 PM

File photo of a highway in northern Arizona. The Arizona Department of Transportation reopened thre...

The Arizona Department of Transportation reopened three high-elevation roadways in the White Mountains on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Coronado National Forest Photo)

(Coronado National Forest Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Transportation officials lifted seasonal closures on three high-elevation roadways in the White Mountains of eastern Arizona on Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES

The Arizona Department of Transportation closes the following state route sections every winter because of heavy snowfall trends in the area:

  • SR 261 between Eagar and Big Lake.
  • SR 273 between Sunrise Park and Big Lake.
  • SR 473 between State Route 260 and Hawley Lake.

While those scenic roadways are now open, another Arizona seasonal closure remains in effect. SR 67 leading to the Grand Canyon National Park North Rim is scheduled to reopen, along with park facilities, in mid-May, ADOT said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix police detectives want to find fatal stabber...

KTAR.com

Police looking for suspect who fatally stabbed man in downtown Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department asked the public to help identify a suspect who stabbed a man to death in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday night.

2 hours ago

A graphic with photos and a description of Shawn Woodruff, whose body was found dead in a Buckeye l...

KTAR.com

Police identify body found in Valley landfill, trying to determine cause of death

Authorities have identified a body found in a West Valley landfill last week and are asking the public for help with the death investigation.

4 hours ago

Kari Lake looks at the crowd to arrives to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, C...

Jim Sharpe

Arizona US Senate candidate Kari Lake wants you to do what?!?

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe believes Kari Lake's declaration her supporters should strap on a Glock to prepare for 2024 is dangerous.

5 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

$4.9 million helibase opens in northern Arizona to help mitigate wildfires

The latest state-of-the-art helibase recently opened in northern Arizona to help with wildfire mitigation efforts.

6 hours ago

Stock image of a bathtub faucet. An Arizona man pleaded guilty on Monday, April 15, 2024, to killin...

KTAR.com

Arizona man pleads guilty to murder after holding child’s face under running bathtub faucet

An Arizona man pleaded guilty Monday to killing a 6-year-old child in a bathtub in 2019, authorities announced.

7 hours ago

Cynthia Drager opened the Three Dog Bakery in Chandler, Arizona, on Feb. 9, 2024....

Kevin Stone

Woof, there it is: Three Dog Bakery celebrating recent opening in East Valley

Three Dog Bakery is celebrating its recent opening in the East Valley with five days of tail-wagging activities this week.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

High-elevation Arizona roadways cleared for use after seasonal closures in White Mountains