Fire tore through a Phoenix home, displacing 5, authorities say...

PHOENIX — Five people were displaced after a fire tore through a Phoenix home on Saturday night, according to authorities.

Phoenix firefighters responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Encanto Boulevards for reports of an alley fire at around 8:30 p.m.

The initial crew that arrived on the scene found fire in the alley spreading to a nearby structure, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Was anyone injured after a fire tore through a Phoenix home?

Fire personnel used handlines to extinguish the fire and search the residence for victims, authorities said.

However, all of the residents safely evacuated before the fire department arrived.

“All five people living in the structure will be displaced as a result of the damage from the fire,” the Phoenix FD said. “The Community Assistance Program is assisting them with their needs at this time.”

No injuries were reported as of Saturday night.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

