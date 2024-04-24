PHOENIX – A man was stabbed to death at a west Phoenix bus stop on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about an injured person near 39th Avenue and Baseline Road around 9:10 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

“When officers arrived, they located an adult male with at least one apparent stab wound,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a media advisory Wednesday. “The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where unfortunately he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased.”

The stabbing scene is near Cesar Chavez High School.

The victim’s name was not released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

