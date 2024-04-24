Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Elderly man dies after accidentally starting brush fire in southeastern Arizona

Apr 24, 2024, 6:47 AM | Updated: 9:24 am

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

Image shows brush fire in Whetstone area in southeastern Arizona that started on April 22, 2024. (City of Tombstone Fire Department Photo) Image shows brush fire in Whetstone area in southeastern Arizona that started on April 22, 2024. (City of Tombstone Fire Department Photo) Image shows brush fire in Whetstone area in southeastern Arizona that started on April 22, 2024. (City of Tombstone Fire Department Photo) Image shows brush fire in Whetstone area in southeastern Arizona that started on April 22, 2024. (City of Tombstone Fire Department Photo) Image shows brush fire in Whetstone area in southeastern Arizona that started on April 22, 2024. (City of Tombstone Fire Department Photo) Image shows brush fire in Whetstone area in southeastern Arizona that started on April 22, 2024. (City of Tombstone Fire Department Photo)

PHOENIX — An elderly man died on Tuesday from burn injuries he sustained after he and his son accidentally started a brush fire in southeastern Arizona, authorities said.

Neil Hesse, 81, and his 52-year-old son were trying to put out what evolved into the Bowers Fire in the Whetstone area on Monday when they both sustained serious burn and smoke injuries, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said.

They were taken to Tucson hospitals, where Hesse died on Tuesday morning.

Whetstone is about 65 miles southeast of Tucson.

Here’s everything we know about the Bowers Fire in southeastern Arizona

The structure-turned-brush fire started around 6:15 p.m. Monday when Hesse and his son were at their residence working with a grinder, which investigators believe initiated the blaze.

RELATED STORIES

As multiple public safety personnel responded to the scene, deputies heard explosions coming from the area that were later identified as propane tanks.

“Our firefighters were on scene until three in the morning, working to help stop the burn from taking out any other structures or spreading further into the area,” the City of Tombstone Fire Department said.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said Friday night that crews stopped forward progress off the Bowers Fire at 28 acres and are working toward full suppression.

Evacuation orders were issued for some residents, but they have since been lifted.

An investigation into the blaze is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of Phoenix police SUVs parked in front of a metal utility pole. A suspect was arrested A...

KTAR.com

Arrest made in shooting that led to power outage in Phoenix nearly 3 months ago

A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting that led to a power outage in east Phoenix in February.

23 minutes ago

Split panel image. Democratic Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, sponsor of a proposal to repeal Arizon...

Associated Press

Democrats in Arizona Legislature making another push to repeal near-total abortion ban

For a third straight week, Democrats at the Arizona Legislature are trying to repeal the state's near-total ban on abortions.

2 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

New Maricopa County animal shelter to open soon in Mesa

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control will open the doors to its new East Valley shelter on May 2, officials said.

5 hours ago

New technology will help Banner Health detect Valley fever earlier...

Serena O'Sullivan

Banner Health using new technology to detect Valley fever earlier

In order to detect Valley fever earlier, Banner Health Banner Urgent Care facilities now have a disease dashboard and a new test process.

5 hours ago

Maj. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck talks to Mike Broomhead about her path to leading the Arizona National ...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Kerry Muehlenbeck discusses her path to leading Arizona National Guard

On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, Mike Broomhead learns more about Maj. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck and her path to leadership.

5 hours ago

Pitbull performs during a stop of The Trilogy Tour at T-Mobile Arena on November 24, 2023 in Las Ve...

Damon Allred

Global stars Pitbull, T-Pain to bring ‘Party After Dark’ tour to Phoenix

Pop star Pitbull is bringing special guest T-Pain to Phoenix as part of the "Party After Dark" tour this fall.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Elderly man dies after accidentally starting brush fire in southeastern Arizona