PHOENIX — A driver was arrested Saturday after he allegedly tried fleeing from a Phoenix police officer, resulting in a crash that left three injured, authorities said.

Anthony Knox, 22, was booked into jail on multiple charges, including one count of aggravated assault resulting in physical injury and unlawful flight from law enforcement.

A sergeant was patrolling near Peoria Avenue and Interstate 10 around 10 a.m. Saturday when a person was seen driving a vehicle recklessly, the Phoenix Police Department said in an email.

When the suspect vehicle saw the patrol officer’s vehicle, it allegedly fled at a high rate of speed and crashed into multiple cars, police said. Multiple occupants inside the suspect vehicle then fled on foot.

“At this time, the responding patrol unit attempting to avoid the collision struck a child who ran into the roadway,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in the email. “The child was coming from a vehicle that had been involved in the initial collision.”

The child was hospitalized and is now in stable condition. The adults involved in the crash were hospitalized with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

No additional information was available.

