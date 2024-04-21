PHOENIX — A two-time double lung transplant recipient, her son and the surgeons and pulmonologists who saved her life hiked Camelback Mountain to raise funds for a lung transplant program on Saturday.

Teri Raymond received two life-saving lung transplants at St. Joseph’s Norton Thoracic Institute. After receiving her first transplant, she previously hiked the Grand Canyon.

Raymond teamed up with Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Norton Thoracic Institute to raise money for the lung transplant program at Norton as the group took the Echo Canyon Trailhead.

The starting point was selected to represent the diligent staff at Norton. The Echo Canyon trail is famed for being among the most challenging hikes in Arizona.

Contributions can be made online to support the Norton Thoracic Institute’s lung transplant care. Norton uses the donations to supply innovative technology and organ rejection research as well.

In addition to its lung transplant programs, St. Joseph’s Norton Thoracic Institute serves in the diagnosis and treatment of thoracic diseases, including lung, esophageal, and chest disorders. The institute was the fastest center in the nation to conduct more than 1,000 lung transplants.

