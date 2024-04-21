Chandler to begin heat relief services on May 1

PHOENIX — With summer seemingly coming fast, the City of Chandler plans to open a day respite center and eight cooling locations starting on May 1.

The locations will offer residents, and those experiencing homelessness, a place to cool down from extreme heat.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center forecasts above-normal temperatures for the 2024 heat season, according to a press release issued by the City of Chandler.

Chandler’s city council recently approved an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with Maricopa County for heat relief services.

The IGA will provide $218,132 in American Rescue Act Plan funds in exchange for these vital services from May 1 through Sept. 30.

As part of the agreement, Chandler will provide a day respite center located at The Salvation Army Chander Corps (85 E. Saragosa St.). The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday. During excessive heat warnings, the center will open on Sundays.

The center will provide air-conditioning, hydration, snacks and a place for rest. Guests also will have access to restroom facilities, shower and laundry services.

Maricopa County will provide transportation to and from day respite centers, marketing support and signage. To arrange for transportation, residents may contact Solari at 2-1-1.

The eight cooling stations will operate at the following locations:

Basha Library, 5990 S. Val Vista Dr., 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Wednesday; 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday – Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Chandler Community Center, 125 E. Commonwealth Ave., 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Chandler Nature Center at Veterans Oasis Park, 4050 E. Chandler Heights Rd., 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Chandler Neighborhood Resources Department, 235 S. Arizona Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Downtown Library, 22 S. Delaware St., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday – Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Hamilton Library, 3700 S. Arizona Ave., 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Wednesday; 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday – Friday; 1-5 p.m. Saturday.

Sunset Library, 4930 E. Ray Rd., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday – Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Tumbleweed Recreation Center, 745 E. Germann Rd., 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Friday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

