ARIZONA NEWS

Mexican regional music festival coming to Wild Horse Pass in Chandler

Apr 20, 2024, 4:00 PM

(Photo from Belicofest.com)

(Photo from Belicofest.com)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Wild Horse Pass in Chandler will host Mexican regional music festival “Belicofest” over the last weekend of the month.

This festival, which will be staged April 27-28 at Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds, is dedicated to the genre of “belico corridos.”

“Devoted music fans understand the profound influence of Mexican regional music on our cultural landscape,” Ramiro Bojorquez, a founding partner of Belicofest, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to invite both longtime aficionados and newcomers alike to enjoy an unforgettable experience that honors the Mexican heritage and creates lasting memories for all.”

Junior H, Luis R. Conriquez, Gerardo Ortiz, Oscar Maydon and Blessd are among the headliners expected to perform.

A variety of local food vendors and art installations also will be featured at the festival.

A portion of the proceeds generated will be donated to the nonprofit organization Chemo Companions, according to the press release.

General admission tickets for Belicofest start at $99. VIP tickets start at $199. Platinum VIP tickets start at $499. More information about tickets is online.

The Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds are located at 19593 S. 48th St. in Chandler between Firebird Motorsports Park and Rawhide Western Town.

