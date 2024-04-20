Here are the shops and restaurants Surprise residents want to see the most
Apr 20, 2024, 6:30 AM
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
PHOENIX – The City of Surprise released the results of its 2024 Retail Survey earlier this month.
The survey highlights local residents’ favorite stores and restaurants, as well as the eateries and retailers Surprise residents most want to see come to their community.
The survey garnered more than 5,000 responses.
In past years, the Surprise Retail Survey has helped with city planning and has brought Hobby Lobby, Portillo’s and American Furniture Warehouse, all of which are currently being developed, to the city.
Surprise residents said their top priorities are “unique foodie eats,” “fine dining” and “Eat-ertainment” when it comes to dining experiences they would like to see.
The 2024 Surprise Youth Retail Survey also had more than 600 responses. Tilly’s was the most desired retailer, followed by H&M, the Nike Store, Plato’s Closet and Hollister.
Chick-Fil-A and Raising Cane’s were the restaurants that topped the list for Surprise youth. In 2023, Chick-Fil-A opened its second location in Surprise. In the survey, Surprise youth voted a second Raising Cane’s location as their most wanted restaurant.
The Cheesecake Factory, El Pollo Loco, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse and Zaxby’s were the rest of the restaurants that Surprise youth craved.
Here are the lists from the 2024 retail survey
Top 10 Desired Restaurants
- The Cheesecake Factory
- P.F. Chang’s
- BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse
- Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
- Cracker Barrel
- Pita Jungle
- El Pollo Loco
- Postino WineCafe
- White Castle
- Wildflower
Top 10 Desired Retailers
- IKEA
- Whole Foods Market
- JOANN Fabric and Craft Store
- At Home
- Nordstrom Rack
- Aldi
- Macy’s
- Old Navy
- AJ’s Fine Foods
- Dillard’s
Top 10 Local Favorites – Restaurants
- Rio Mirage Café
- Bonfire Craft Kitchen and Taphouse
- Vogue Bistro
- Don Ruben’s Mexican Restaurant
- Angry Crab Shack
- Barrio Queen
- Babbo Italian Eatery
- Master Taco
- Saigon Kitch
Top 10 Local Favorites – Retailers
- Son Glow Boutique
- Karen’s Hallmark
- The Boyer Bakery
- Spencer’s Place
- Just Be Youtiful
- Savage Bicycles
- Arizona Quilts
- Surprise Comics
- Troub’s Butcher Shop
- A to Z Polish Market
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.