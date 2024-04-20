PHOENIX – The City of Surprise released the results of its 2024 Retail Survey earlier this month.

The survey highlights local residents’ favorite stores and restaurants, as well as the eateries and retailers Surprise residents most want to see come to their community.

The survey garnered more than 5,000 responses.

In past years, the Surprise Retail Survey has helped with city planning and has brought Hobby Lobby, Portillo’s and American Furniture Warehouse, all of which are currently being developed, to the city.

Surprise residents said their top priorities are “unique foodie eats,” “fine dining” and “Eat-ertainment” when it comes to dining experiences they would like to see.

The 2024 Surprise Youth Retail Survey also had more than 600 responses. Tilly’s was the most desired retailer, followed by H&M, the Nike Store, Plato’s Closet and Hollister.

Chick-Fil-A and Raising Cane’s were the restaurants that topped the list for Surprise youth. In 2023, Chick-Fil-A opened its second location in Surprise. In the survey, Surprise youth voted a second Raising Cane’s location as their most wanted restaurant.

The Cheesecake Factory, El Pollo Loco, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse and Zaxby’s were the rest of the restaurants that Surprise youth craved.

Here are the lists from the 2024 retail survey

Top 10 Desired Restaurants

The Cheesecake Factory P.F. Chang’s BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Cracker Barrel Pita Jungle El Pollo Loco Postino WineCafe White Castle Wildflower

Top 10 Desired Retailers

IKEA Whole Foods Market JOANN Fabric and Craft Store At Home Nordstrom Rack Aldi Macy’s Old Navy AJ’s Fine Foods Dillard’s

Top 10 Local Favorites – Restaurants

Rio Mirage Café Bonfire Craft Kitchen and Taphouse Vogue Bistro Don Ruben’s Mexican Restaurant Angry Crab Shack Barrio Queen Babbo Italian Eatery Master Taco Saigon Kitch

Top 10 Local Favorites – Retailers

Son Glow Boutique Karen’s Hallmark The Boyer Bakery Spencer’s Place Just Be Youtiful Savage Bicycles Arizona Quilts Surprise Comics Troub’s Butcher Shop A to Z Polish Market

