Arizona drunk driver sentenced to 9 years in prison for causing fatal crash in 2022

Apr 18, 2024

File photo of a prison fence with barbed wire on top. Broderrick Ramon Coggeshell was sentenced Mon...

Broderrick Ramon Coggeshell was sentenced Monday, April 15, 2024, to nine years in prison for causing a fatal crash in 2022 while driving drunk.

PHOENIX – An Arizona man was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison for causing a fatal crash in 2022 while driving drunk, authorities said.

Broderrick Ramon Coggeshell, 38, previously pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Coggeshell will be on supervised release for three years after his time behind bars.

The Chinle resident was intoxicated when his truck crossed the center line and crashed into a vehicle occupied by three brothers, according to prosecutors.

One of the brothers died in the collision and another was seriously injured.

The driver and the victims are all Navajo Nation members. The tribe’s Criminal Investigations Division investigated the case.

Arizona drunk driver sentenced to 9 years in prison for causing fatal crash in 2022