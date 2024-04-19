Close
ARIZONA NEWS

E-commerce solutions company PipShip moving operations from Tempe to Gilbert

Apr 19, 2024, 4:05 AM

The exterior of the El Dorado Tech Center in Gilbert. PipShip, an ecommerce solutions company, sign...

PipShip is relocating its distribution and e-commerce operations to Gilbert's El Dorado Tech Center. (JLL Photo)

(JLL Photo)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – PipShip, an e-commerce solutions company, is moving its base about 8 miles from Tempe to Gilbert.

Property investment company JLL announced Thursday that PipShip signed a lease for a 40,415-square-foot space at the El Dorado Tech Center near Country Club Drive and Guadalupe Road.

“PipShip is a standout tenant, not only representing one of the nation’s few woman- and family-owned fulfillment companies, but also highly respected and rated by its clients,” Steve Larsen, JLL executive managing director, said in a press release. “This new location gives them the space and the resources to continue to build on that success, with the support of ViaWest, who has earned its position as a superior institutional owner.”

What will PipShip do at new Gilbert location?

PipShip offers a variety of e-commerce services, including inventory management, storage, shipping and data analytics. The company will relocate its operations from Rio Salado Parkway near the Loop 101 Price Freeway to the Gilbert site at 2075 W. Obispo Ave.

ViaWest Group, a Phoenix-based commercial real estate firm, purchased the two-building El Dorado Tech Center in February as part of a six-building industrial portfolio, according to JLL, which represented ViaWest in the PipShip negotiations.

“Our focus on acquiring and optimizing top-tier industrial spaces has positioned us as a key player in supporting the expansion of dynamic and innovative companies like PipShip,” Alex Hondros, a ViaWest executive, said in the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

