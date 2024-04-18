PHOENIX – Three people were taken to hospitals and six others were treated at the scene after a multivehicle crash in Scottsdale on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Five vehicles were involved in the collision on Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard just west of the Loop 101 Pima Freeway, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department.

Scottsdale paramedics treated 9 patients total. We transported 2 patients to a local trauma center. We also transported 1 other patient to a local hospital for evaluation. The other 6 patients were treated and refused transportation. This is a collision involving five vehicles. pic.twitter.com/ELv0ucEj9L — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) April 18, 2024

“We transported two patients to a local trauma center. We also transported one other patient to a local hospital for evaluation. The other six patients were treated and refused transportation,” Capt. Dave Folio said in a media advisory.

Video released by the fire department showed a white car partially on the brick median with its front end damaged and hood up.

Road closed temporarily after multivehicle crash in Scottsdale

Eastbound Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard from Hayden Road to the Pima access road were closed while the scene was under investigation, the Scottsdale Police Department said at 11 a.m.

The roadway reopened around noon.

