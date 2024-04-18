Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Multiple patients treated after crash involving 5 vehicles in Scottsdale

Apr 18, 2024, 11:32 AM | Updated: 12:22 pm

Screenshot of video taken at the scene of a multivehicle crash in Scottsdale on April 18, 2024....

Nine people were injured in a multivehicle crash in Scottsdale on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Scottsdale Fire Department Screenshot)

(Scottsdale Fire Department Screenshot)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Three people were taken to hospitals and six others were treated at the scene after a multivehicle crash in Scottsdale on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Five vehicles were involved in the collision on Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard just west of the Loop 101 Pima Freeway, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department.

“We transported two patients to a local trauma center. We also transported one other patient to a local hospital for evaluation. The other six patients were treated and refused transportation,” Capt. Dave Folio said in a media advisory.

Video released by the fire department showed a white car partially on the brick median with its front end damaged and hood up.

Road closed temporarily after multivehicle crash in Scottsdale

Eastbound Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard from Hayden Road to the Pima access road were closed while the scene was under investigation, the Scottsdale Police Department said at 11 a.m.

The roadway reopened around noon.

