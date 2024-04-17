PHOENIX – Authorities have identified a body found in a Buckeye landfill last week and are asking the public for help with the death investigation.

Shawn Woodruff, 60, — aka Short Dog — was found dead April 10 at the Southwest Regional Landfill, off State Route 85 in the southern section of the West Valley suburb, the Buckeye Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police have notified his next of kin.

Why do authorities need help with Buckeye death investigation?

Woodruff’s body was in an area where refuse had been dumped earlier that day. Multiple Valley municipalities bring garbage to that part of the landfill, so police can’t tell where the body came from.

The cause of death remains under investigation by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office. Woodruff’s body didn’t have any obvious signs to indicate how he died, police said.

Woodruff did not have permanent housing but was known to frequent the area of State Route 51 and Thomas Road in Phoenix. He was 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighed 175 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anybody with information about where Woodruff was or what he was doing in the time leading up to his death was asked to call 623-349-6411 or use the Buckeye Police Department’s online tip line.

