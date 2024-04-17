Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police identify body found in Valley landfill, trying to determine cause of death

Apr 17, 2024, 1:00 PM

A graphic with photos and a description of Shawn Woodruff, whose body was found dead in a Buckeye l...

Authorities are investigating the death of Shawn Woodruff, whose body was found in a Buckeye landfill on April 10, 2024. (Buckeye Police Department)

(Buckeye Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Authorities have identified a body found in a Buckeye landfill last week and are asking the public for help with the death investigation.

Shawn Woodruff, 60, — aka Short Dog — was found dead April 10 at the Southwest Regional Landfill, off State Route 85 in the southern section of the West Valley suburb, the Buckeye Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police have notified his next of kin.

Why do authorities need help with Buckeye death investigation?

Woodruff’s body was in an area where refuse had been dumped earlier that day. Multiple Valley municipalities bring garbage to that part of the landfill, so police can’t tell where the body came from.

RELATED STORIES

The cause of death remains under investigation by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office. Woodruff’s body didn’t have any obvious signs to indicate how he died, police said.

Woodruff did not have permanent housing but was known to frequent the area of State Route 51 and Thomas Road in Phoenix. He was 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighed 175 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anybody with information about where Woodruff was or what he was doing in the time leading up to his death was asked to call 623-349-6411 or use the Buckeye Police Department’s online tip line.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix police detectives want to find fatal stabber...

KTAR.com

Police looking for suspect who fatally stabbed man in downtown Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department asked the public to help identify a suspect who stabbed a man to death in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday night.

32 minutes ago

Kari Lake looks at the crowd to arrives to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, C...

Jim Sharpe

Arizona US Senate candidate Kari Lake wants you to do what?!?

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe believes Kari Lake's declaration her supporters should strap on a Glock to prepare for 2024 is dangerous.

4 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

$4.9 million helibase opens in northern Arizona to help mitigate wildfires

The latest state-of-the-art helibase recently opened in northern Arizona to help with wildfire mitigation efforts.

5 hours ago

Stock image of a bathtub faucet. An Arizona man pleaded guilty on Monday, April 15, 2024, to killin...

KTAR.com

Arizona man pleads guilty to murder after holding child’s face under running bathtub faucet

An Arizona man pleaded guilty Monday to killing a 6-year-old child in a bathtub in 2019, authorities announced.

6 hours ago

Cynthia Drager opened the Three Dog Bakery in Chandler, Arizona, on Feb. 9, 2024....

Kevin Stone

Woof, there it is: Three Dog Bakery celebrating recent opening in East Valley

Three Dog Bakery is celebrating its recent opening in the East Valley with five days of tail-wagging activities this week.

7 hours ago

Two Tucson men sentenced after highway death of 17-year-old...

KTAR.com

Two Arizona human smugglers sentenced for death of migrant

Two Tucson men were sentenced last month for their roles in the death of a 17-year-old migrant in 2022, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Police identify body found in Valley landfill, trying to determine cause of death