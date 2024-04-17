Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona House Democratic caucus back to full strength with Junelle Cavero’s appointment

Apr 17, 2024, 4:15 AM

Split image of a headshot of Junelle Cavero on the left and a sign on the wall of the state capitol...

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Democrat Junelle Cavero to fill an Arizona House vacancy on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Arizona House Democrats and KTAR News Photos)

(Arizona House Democrats and KTAR News Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Arizona House Democratic caucus is back to full strength after Junelle Cavero was appointed Tuesday to fill the south Phoenix seat vacated by Marcelino Quiñonez.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors selected Cavero after considering three candidates submitted by precinct committeemen from Legislative District 11.

“In a time that calls for unwavering commitment to our communities, I am dedicated to being a tireless champion for reproductive justice, affordable housing and the economic issues affecting everyday Arizonans,” Cavero said in a press release. “I pledge to work night and day to serve and uplift the voices of working families and our communities.”

Cavero, a political consultant, small business owner and community advocate, is tentatively scheduled to be sworn in Wednesday.

“I believe she will use her entrepreneurial skills to push progress for residents in LD-11 just as she has in her own life,” Supervisor Steve Gallardo, the only Democrat on the five-member county board, said in a press release.

Cavero’s appointment runs through the end of the year, but she previously entered the 2024 race for the seat she is now keeping warm.

Arizona House Democratic caucus has been in flux

Democrats have kept the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors busy this term picking replacements for multiple early departures.

Quiñonez announced his resignation on April 4, the same day Deborah Nardozzi was sworn in to fill the District 8 House seat vacated by Jevin Hodge in March. Hodge resigned after a media report revealed that he was accused of sexual misconduct while he was in college nine years earlier.

Hodge had only been in the House since January, when he was selected to succeed Athena Salman, who stepped down at the end of December to work as director of Arizona campaigns for Reproductive Freedom For All.

Democrats Leezah Sun, Amish Shah and Jennifer Longdon also left the House early this year.

