PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Monday morning in west Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting around 9 a.m. near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, 38-year-old Daniel Kemp was found with at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Lifesaving measures were performed, but Kemp was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kemp was in an argument with another person prior to being shot, police said.

“Additional details related to this other person involved and other details about this incident remain part of an ongoing investigation,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a press release.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.



Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

