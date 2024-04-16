Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix on Monday morning

Apr 16, 2024, 5:53 AM | Updated: 6:25 am

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Monday morning in west Phoenix. (Phoenix ...

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Monday morning in west Phoenix. (Phoenix Police Department File Photo)

(Phoenix Police Department File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Monday morning in west Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting around 9 a.m. near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, 38-year-old Daniel Kemp was found with at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Lifesaving measures were performed, but Kemp was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kemp was in an argument with another person prior to being shot, police said.

RELATED STORIES

“Additional details related to this other person involved and other details about this incident remain part of an ongoing investigation,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a press release.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.
 
Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Domestic violence and sexual assault victims focus of project...

Heidi Hommel

Phoenix police renovate family advocacy center to give crime victims more privacy, comfort

Survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault have a newly renovated space to feel comfort and support when they report crimes.

2 hours ago

Affordable housing project in Wickenburg...

Serena O'Sullivan

Construction starts on Maricopa County-funded affordable housing project

Construction officially began for an affordable housing project in Wickenburg last week, officials announced.

2 hours ago

More volunteers are needed to help Valley kids network and build confidence. (Big Brothers Big Sist...

Serena O'Sullivan

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona needs more volunteers to help Valley kids

A Valley nonprofit called on adult volunteers to mentor kids. It launched a campaign to inspire adults, especially men of color, to join.

2 hours ago

Content at Scale is moving its headquarters to Scottsdale. (Content at Scale Photo)...

KTAR.com

AI writing platform Content at Scale moving headquarters to Scottsdale

AI writing platform Content at Scale announced it is moving its headquarters across town from Glendale to Scottsdale,

2 hours ago

A three panel photo of, left to right, Neil Young, Jennifer Lopez and Usher performing....

KTAR.com

Here are the shows set for Phoenix area’s biggest concert stages in 2024

Here are all the headline acts set to perform at the Phoenix area's large-scale concert venues in the coming months.

3 hours ago

The city of El Mirage is increasing its housing availability with the addition of five affordable s...

KTAR.com

5 affordable single-family homes to be developed in El Mirage due to federal grant

A West Valley city is increasing its housing availability with the addition of five affordable single-family homes, officials announced.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix on Monday morning