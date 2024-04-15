Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gov. Katie Hobbs makes her first appointments to Arizona Board of Regents

Apr 15, 2024, 9:00 AM

Headshots of Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, left, and Liz Archuleta, whom Hobbs appointed to the Arizona...

Gov. Katie Hobbs, left, appointed Liz Archuleta to the Arizona Board of Regents. (Arizona Governor's Office and National Association of Counties Photos)

(Arizona Governor's Office and National Association of Counties Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Gov. Katie Hobbs recently made her first appointments to the Arizona Board of Regents, the body that oversees the state’s three public universities.

Hobbs picked Liz Archuleta to replace Lyndel Manson, whose eight-year term as a regent is coming to an end. Archuleta is president and CEO of the United Way of Northern Arizona.

“As a native Arizonan, with five generations of family roots in Flagstaff, I bring my pioneering family history, knowledge of rural Arizona and a strong commitment to education and community building, coupled with extensive experience in board governance, public service and leadership,” Archuleta said in a press release Thursday. “I am ready to roll up my sleeves and help shape the future of higher education in Arizona.”

The governor also selected Jadyn Fisher to a two-year term as student regent. Fisher, a Northern Arizona University education student, succeeds Katelyn Rees of Arizona State University in the position.

“I am incredibly passionate about advocating for students and look forward to stepping into this role,” Fisher said in the release.

Hobbs seeks to ‘improve accountability and transparency’ with board members

In February, Hobbs accused the Arizona Board of Regents of failing in its oversight role after the University of Arizona found itself with a $177 million budget deficit.

Fred DuVal stepped down as ABOR chair but remained on the board in the wake of the financial scandal.

Hobbs, a Democrat, said her appointees “share the mission of strengthening higher education for all Arizonans.”

“I am looking forward to working with Liz, Jadyn and the other board members to improve accountability and transparency with the university system,” the governor added.

Manson, Rees and the continuing board members all were appointed by former Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican.

“I offer a warm and personal welcome to Ms. Archuleta and Ms. Fisher coupled with my gratitude for their willingness to embrace this pivotal role on the board. I also extend heartfelt appreciation from the entire board to Regent Lyndel Manson and Student Regent Katelyn Rees — whose terms are ending — for their unwavering dedication, commitment, and advocacy for higher education,” ABOR Chair Cecilia Mata said in a statement.

Gov. Katie Hobbs makes her first appointments to Arizona Board of Regents