Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s where the next Arizona temple will be for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Apr 15, 2024, 7:37 AM | Updated: 7:59 am

Aerial view of Salt Lake City temple....

The president for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the development of a new Arizona temple in Yuma at the April 2024 general conference in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac, File)

(AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac, File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unveiled plans last week to build a new temple in Arizona as part of a global expansion.

The temple will be built in Yuma, church President Russell M. Nelson announced in the final session of the April 2024 general conference in Salt Lake City.

“We are doing all within our power under the direction of the Lord to make the temple blessings more accessible to members of the church,” Nelson said.

RELATED STORIES

The Yuma addition will bring the total number of temples in Arizona to seven. The first temple, dedicated in 1927, is located in Mesa.

Other temples in Arizona can be found in Gilbert, Phoenix, Snowflake, Tucson and the Gila Valley.

There are over 440,000 Latter-day Saints and about 925 congregations in the state, according to the church.

Where will the other temples be built around the world?

Yuma is one of 15 locations selected for new temples. Here are the others:

  • Lehi, Utah.
  • West Jordan, Utah.
  • Des Moines, Iowa.
  • Houston, Texas.
  • Honolulu, Hawaii.
  • Cincinnati, Ohio.
  • Chihuahua, Mexico.
  • Maracaibo, Venezuela.
  • Victoria, British Columbia.
  • Florianópolis, Brazil.
  • Rosario, Argentina.
  • Uturoa, French Polynesia.
  • Edinburgh, Scotland.
  • Brisbane, Australia.

Temple sites are widely considered the most sacred places of worship for members of the church.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Ruby Catherine Pittman was fatally stabbed by a family member over the weekend in the West Valley, ...

KTAR.com

Elderly woman fatally stabbed over the weekend in west Phoenix

A woman reported that she stabbed another woman at a residence near Thomas Road and 51st Avenue in Phoenix on Sunday.

2 hours ago

Wyatt Langford #82 of the Texas Rangers signs autographs before the Spring Training Game against th...

Danny Shapiro

Spring training attendance in Arizona rose in 2024 with help from World Series teams, Shohei Ohtani

Spring training attendance in Arizona increased for the third straight year and there were several contributing factors.

3 hours ago

Kate Gallego called TSMC's expansion in Phoenix a "success story." (Photo by Annabelle Chih/Getty I...

KTAR.com

Phoenix mayor says TSMC ‘success story’ led to expanded presence in town

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego believes Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's expansion in town is well warranted.

4 hours ago

Grand Canyon new water distribution line...

Nick Borgia

Grand Canyon National Park announces reopening of trails and campground

Grand Canyon officials announced that Havasupai Gardens Campground, Bright Angel trail and Tonto Trail will reopen for public use April 15.

4 hours ago

Stretching 541 feet skyward, the Astra will be the tallest tower in Arizona. (Aspirant Development ...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Arizona’s tallest apartment tower finally on track to start construction

Aspirant Development has unveiled new architectural renderings of what is slated to become Arizona's tallest tower.

4 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Here’s where the next Arizona temple will be for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints