PHOENIX — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unveiled plans last week to build a new temple in Arizona as part of a global expansion.

The temple will be built in Yuma, church President Russell M. Nelson announced in the final session of the April 2024 general conference in Salt Lake City.

“We are doing all within our power under the direction of the Lord to make the temple blessings more accessible to members of the church,” Nelson said.

The Yuma addition will bring the total number of temples in Arizona to seven. The first temple, dedicated in 1927, is located in Mesa.

Other temples in Arizona can be found in Gilbert, Phoenix, Snowflake, Tucson and the Gila Valley.

There are over 440,000 Latter-day Saints and about 925 congregations in the state, according to the church.

Where will the other temples be built around the world?

Yuma is one of 15 locations selected for new temples. Here are the others:

Lehi, Utah.

West Jordan, Utah.

Des Moines, Iowa.

Houston, Texas.

Honolulu, Hawaii.

Cincinnati, Ohio.

Chihuahua, Mexico.

Maracaibo, Venezuela.

Victoria, British Columbia.

Florianópolis, Brazil.

Rosario, Argentina.

Uturoa, French Polynesia.

Edinburgh, Scotland.

Brisbane, Australia.

Temple sites are widely considered the most sacred places of worship for members of the church.

