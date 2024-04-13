Police investigating deadly shootings in south Phoenix on Saturday morning

PHOENIX — Police on Saturday morning were searching for a suspect or suspects after two people were fatally shot in south Phoenix in the early-morning hours.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to the area of 19th Avenue and Roeser Road after receiving a report that someone had been shot.

When police arrived, they found three wounded men.

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not immediately release the names of any of the victims.

After securing the scene, police started canvassing the area, looking for witnesses and evidence.

This area was shut down so the investigation could be conducted.

