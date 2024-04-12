Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

ASU police arrest man suspected of assaulting 3 women on Tempe campus

Apr 12, 2024, 8:18 AM | Updated: 11:36 am

A man is suspected of assaulting three women at ASU's Tempe campus on Thursday. (Maricopa County Sh...

A man is suspected of assaulting three women at ASU's Tempe campus on Thursday. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Officers with the Arizona State University Police Department arrested a man suspected of assaulting multiple women on Thursday.

Justin Adrian Avery, 29, allegedly assaulted three women at different public parts of the Tempe campus, ASU Police said.

The assaults took place over the span of 30 minutes.

RELATED STORIES

Avery allegedly approached his victims at random.

Tips from witnesses and victims through ASU Police Dispatch led officers to arrest Avery outside Hayden Library around 4:30 p.m., authorities said.

Avery is not an ASU student or employee, police said.

He is also charged with unlawful imprisonment of one of the victims, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split image showing the mugshot of Annie Anderson on the left and a deputy frisking her while she p...

Kevin Stone

Suspect in ‘Baby Skylar’ case extradited to Phoenix to face murder charge in newborn’s death

A woman who allegedly left her newborn baby in a Phoenix airport garbage can in 2005 has been extradited to Arizona.

11 minutes ago

Javier Lopez, 49, is wanted for questioning in regard to the murder of 43-year-old Christina Lopez....

KTAR.com

Pinal County authorities seeking homicide suspect who may have fled to Valley

A 49-year-old man suspected of killing a 43-year-old woman in Pinal County may be near Phoenix or Tempe, police announced on Friday.

41 minutes ago

Split image with a mugshot of Donald Franklin Huegel on the left and a rose on the right. Huegel wa...

Kevin Stone

California man sentenced to 4 years for defrauding 2 elderly Arizona women in romance scams

A California man was recently sentenced to four years in prison for his role in romance scams that targeted two elderly Arizona women.

1 hour ago

Bridgework as part of the the Broadway Curve Improvement Project, which is remaking 11 miles of Int...

Kevin Stone

Drivers should watch for multiple freeway closures in metro Phoenix this weekend

Drivers should be on the lookout for multiple disruptive freeway closures in metro Phoenix this weekend.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What do Americans currently agree on ahead of 2024 election?

Jim Sharpe reads a poll about what Americans agree on during his Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

Chandler double murder suspect found guilty, top prosecutor says...

Serena O'Sullivan

Man found guilty of killing 2 people in Chandler parking lot in 2017

Taron Lavelle Watkins, 29, has been found guilty of committing a Chandler double murder, prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

ASU police arrest man suspected of assaulting 3 women on Tempe campus