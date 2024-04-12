ASU police arrest man suspected of assaulting 3 women on Tempe campus

PHOENIX — Officers with the Arizona State University Police Department arrested a man suspected of assaulting multiple women on Thursday.

Justin Adrian Avery, 29, allegedly assaulted three women at different public parts of the Tempe campus, ASU Police said.

The assaults took place over the span of 30 minutes.

Avery allegedly approached his victims at random.

Tips from witnesses and victims through ASU Police Dispatch led officers to arrest Avery outside Hayden Library around 4:30 p.m., authorities said.

Avery is not an ASU student or employee, police said.

He is also charged with unlawful imprisonment of one of the victims, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

