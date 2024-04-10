Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Traffic backed up for miles after crash on Interstate 17 north of metro Phoenix

Apr 10, 2024, 10:08 AM | Updated: 11:00 am

File photo of a road closed sign. Traffic was backed up for miles on Interstate 17 north of metro Phoenix after a crash Wednesday morning, April 10, 2024. (Pixabay Photo)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — Traffic was backed up for miles on Interstate 17 north of metro Phoenix after a crash Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Northbound I-17 was closed at milepost 249, between Black Canyon City and Bumble Bee, for about an hour, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The backup extended about 3 miles as of 10 a.m., ADOT said, and the freeway reopened at 11 a.m.

The closure was about 40 miles north of downtown Phoenix.

The southbound lanes were not impacted.

No other details were immediately available.

