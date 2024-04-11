Close
Valleypalooza 2024: New event to bring music, art, games to Paradise Valley Community College

Apr 11, 2024, 4:15 AM

The new event, which has games like cornhole, will take place at Paradise Valley Community College. (File photos: Northern Arizona University, left, Pexels, right)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — A new Valley event called Valleypalooza is set to kick off this Saturday.

The inaugural event will kick off at 11 a.m. at Paradise Valley Community College, which is near Union Hills Drive and 32nd Street. It will last until 5 p.m.

Live music, painting, crafts, storytelling and a raffle drawing will all be available at the event. Kids can also play in a bounce house. Games including cornhole will also be on campus.

There will also be a 30-minute circus act that starts at 3:45 p.m., according to the event’s website.

Various local vendors will also sell their wares at Valleypalooza 2024.

What is there to eat at Valleypalooza 2024?

Seven food trucks will visit the event to serve diverse dishes:

  • MozzArepas, which sells mozzarella-stuffed arepas, which are popular South American foods made from ground maize dough and stuffed with a filling.
  • Kingpin BBQ, which specializes in tri-tips, stuffed smoked turkey legs with shrimp mac and cheese, ribs, chicken and pulled pork.
  • Churros 4 Loco, which sells sweets like churros and shakes.
  • Island Boyz, a Jamaican food truck with a brick and mortar store at 1900 E. 5th Street in Tempe.
  • The Dog Father, which specializes in beef hot dogs and sausages.
  • The Spaghetti Shack, which sells spaghetti, garlic bread, meatball sliders, sub sandwiches and more.
  • Zenfully Simple Vegan Eats, which sells hearty and healthy bowls and sandwiches made with seitan/wheat flour.

Since there’s no alcohol allowed on campus, the event won’t sell adult beverages.

However, the nearby Kitsune Brewing bar at 3321 E. Bell Road will sell special Valleypalooza beers.

Pets aren’t allowed at the event. Parking, music and games are free to access. While tickets are $7, kids aged 12 and younger get in for free.

