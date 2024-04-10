Phoenix Indian Center will relocate office in May...

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Indian Center will move to a new home later this month. The relocation will help it better support its growing base of clients, staff and the wider community, officials said.

Its new location will be at 4041 N. Central Ave., Building B, which is located on the southeast corner of Indian School Road and Central Avenue, close to various Valley Metro rail and bus lines.

Leaders expect renovations of the new office space to wrap up by the end of April. The center will continue to provide in-person services at its current location through April 26.

After that date, services will shift to a virtual format until the new location is up and running in early May.

What to expect from the new Phoenix Indian Center

The new, two-story facility will feature conference rooms, classrooms, staff offices and additional meeting and rental spaces.

Tentative plans are in place for a community open house event in May.

Established in 1947, the Phoenix Indian Center is the oldest American Indian nonprofit in the U.S., according to its website.

“For over 77 years, the Phoenix Indian Center has served as a crucial community hub for urban American Indians living in the Phoenix metro area,” CEO Jolyana Begay-Kroupa said in a press release.

“We are thrilled about transitioning to a larger and more visible building,” Begay-Kroupa added. “This new location enhances community gathering and kinship and improves service accessibility, including sharing space with Tohono O’odham Community College.”

