Man dead in Phoenix after speed leads to rollover crash

Apr 9, 2024, 4:01 PM

A man died after his speeding vehicle struck a curb and rolled over in Phoenix on April 8, 2024. (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man died late Monday evening after his speeding vehicle struck a curb and rolled over in Phoenix, police said.

Maxwell Murray, 31, was extricated from his vehicle near Seventh Street just south of Camelback Road around 11:50 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Preliminary information revealed Murray was driving northbound on Seventh Street at a high rate of speed when he struck the curb and rolled over.

Murray was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No other information about the crash was available.

Man dead in Phoenix after speed leads to rollover crash