ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police arrest man accused of stabbing officer during gas station call

Apr 9, 2024, 6:42 AM | Updated: 6:52 am

PHOENIX — A man suspected of stabbing a Phoenix police officer has been booked into jail, authorities announced on Monday.

John Liddell Jr., 33, is facing various felony charges stemming from an incident that took place at a gas station near 17th Avenue and Bell Road on Sunday.

Employees at the gas station wanted Liddell to leave the store, Phoenix police said.

Why is he suspected of stabbing a Phoenix police officer?

An officer responded to their trespassing call and attempted to escort Liddell out of the store at around 1 a.m., authorities said.

However, while the officer was escorting him out, Liddell allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the officer.

Gas station employees then fought and subdued Liddell until other officers arrived, police said.

Detectives waited until Liddell’s release from the hospital to process him at police headquarters and book him into jail.

He was booked on various charges, including aggravated assault on an officer and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at a little over $1 million.

What happened to the Phoenix police officer he allegedly stabbed?

The officer Liddell stabbed was still in the hospital recovering as of Monday, police said.

“This incident serves as a reminder our officers have an unwavering commitment to public safety and a willingness to put themselves at risk to protect others,” Sgt. Mayra Reeson said in a media advisory. “We ask that you keep the continued recovery of both this officer and officer Boswell who was injured last week in your thoughts and prayers.”

Authorities were referring to Harold Boswell, a Phoenix police officer who was shot in late March. Boswell was released from the hospital in early April and is still recovering, police said.

