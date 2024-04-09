Close
ARIZONA NEWS

New therapy center through Centria Autism opens in Glendale

Apr 9, 2024, 4:25 AM

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


Life Skills Autism Academy staff member works with child with autism Life Skills Autism Academy staff member works with child with autism Life Skills Autism Academy staff member works with child with autism Life Skills Autism Academy staff member works with child with autism Life Skills Autism Academy staff member works with child with autism

PHOENIX — A new Life Skills Autism Academy (LSAA) center through Centria Autism opened in Glendale last week, officials announced Monday.

The 12,900 square-foot Glendale LSAA center is located at 5734 Glendale Ave. and can allow clinicians to work with up to 68 clients at a time.

Centria, a leading provider of applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy, emphasizes early intervention with LSAA centers, which provide high-intensive, specialized therapy to children with autism.

Centria already operates in 10 other locations throughout Arizona, including Tempe, Mesa, Phoenix and Tucson. The new Glendale location is actively accepting new clients, and the company plans to open more.

“This LSAA location in Glendale will fill a gap in early intensive intervention for children, and we’re looking forward to Centria being part of this great community for years to come,” Timothy Yeager, chief clinical officer at Centria Autism, said in a press release.

What does Centria Autism offer at its therapy centers?

Board certified behavior analysts and behavior technicians offer individualized treatment plans at each of the Centria centers. The staff’s focus is to prioritize the development of everyday skills and social behaviors that will allow children with autism to thrive in school, at home and in their communities.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in every 36 kids is diagnosed with autism. Centria acknowledges the national need for accessible behavioral therapy, with the company working toward expanding across the country.

Additional center openings are planned in Maryland, North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia, joining the lineup of existing locations open in Michigan, Indiana, Arizona and Texas.

“Parents shouldn’t have to go far for access to comprehensive ABA therapy for their children,” Yeager said in the release. “That’s why we are continuing to expand our footprint throughout Arizona, a state with historically limited autism therapy resources.”

