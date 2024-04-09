Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica coming to Peoria for weekend

PHOENIX — A mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will park in Peoria for viewing at Lake Pleasant this weekend.

The replica wall, named The Wall That Heals, is built to three-quarter scale to match the wall in Washington D.C., spanning across 375 feet, standing seven-and-a-half feet at its tallest point.

The Wall That Heals made its initial debut in 1997 and will make its lone Arizona stop in Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant.

It will arrive to Peoria on Thursday by police escort and depart on Sunday at 2 p.m. with 24-hour free viewing available prior to the afternoon departure.

It features the names of over 58,000 Americans who died in the Vietnam War.

Traveling alongside the replica wall is a mobile education center.

Wall faculty is looking for local volunteers to help facilitate its Valley stay, and those interested can sign up online.

