Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica coming to Peoria for weekend

Apr 9, 2024, 4:05 AM

An empty Vietnam Veterans Memorial is seen on April 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. Last week, Events D...

An empty Vietnam Veterans Memorial is seen on April 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. Last week, Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for Washington, DC approved an $18 million relief package to help bolster the hospitality and tourism industry in the nation's capital. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will park in Peoria for viewing at Lake Pleasant this weekend.

The replica wall, named The Wall That Heals, is built to three-quarter scale to match the wall in Washington D.C., spanning across 375 feet, standing seven-and-a-half feet at its tallest point.

The Wall That Heals made its initial debut in 1997 and will make its lone Arizona stop in Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant.

RELATED STORIES

It will arrive to Peoria on Thursday by police escort and depart on Sunday at 2 p.m. with 24-hour free viewing available prior to the afternoon departure.

It features the names of over 58,000 Americans who died in the Vietnam War.

Traveling alongside the replica wall is a mobile education center.

Wall faculty is looking for local volunteers to help facilitate its Valley stay, and those interested can sign up online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The eastbound and westbound off-ramps at 51st Avenue will be closed until August 2024 for a waterli...

KTAR.com

Phoenix waterline project to restrict Loop 101 off-ramps through August

A city of Phoenix waterline project will restrict the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway off-ramps at 51st Avenue through late August.

8 hours ago

George Alan Kelly enters court for his preliminary hearing in Nogales Justice Court in Nogales, Ari...

Associated Press

Jurors to visit property where Arizona rancher killed migrant

Jurors in the case of an Arizona rancher charged with fatally shooting a migrant on his property will visit the ranch near the border.

9 hours ago

File photo of crime scene tape in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Phoenix officer arrested for receiving and possessing child pornography

A Phoenix police officer was arrested Friday on child pornography charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona announced Monday.

10 hours ago

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering $35,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect invol...

KTAR.com

Yavapai Silent Witness offering $35K for arrest of suspect accused of millions in property damage

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $35,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect accused of causing more than $60 million in property damage in Prescott Valley.

11 hours ago

Ceremony held for new El Mirage Fire Department truck...

Serena O'Sullivan

El Mirage Fire Department celebrates new truck with ceremony

The El Mirage Fire Department held a "push in" ceremony to celebrate a new Class A pumper vehicle officially being in service last week.

12 hours ago

The Elden Lookout and Fatmans Loop trailhead in Flagstaff, Arizona, is scheduled to remain closed t...

KTAR.com

Flagstaff trailhead to Elden Lookout and Fatmans Loop trails closed for 2 months

A trailhead that provides access to two popular northern Arizona hiking trails closed Monday for a two-month improvement project.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica coming to Peoria for weekend