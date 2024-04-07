New restaurants, retail and event venues coming to Peoria

PHOENIX — Peoria City Council unanimously approved a motion to bring new restaurants, retail and event venue developments to the city.

“Revitalizing our downtown is at the heart of the city council’s vision for growing economic development in Peoria and we are thrilled to attract these quality developments,” said Mayor Jason Beck. “These businesses will create new community gathering opportunities in the area where our city began.”

Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer Crawford, who represents the Acacia district that includes the downtown area of the city, is excited to welcome the new businesses.

“After 30 years of discussion, we are turning ideas into reality,” Crawford said. “Just like really good BBQ, it takes time to get it right and in working through the development and rental agreements with these outstanding partners, I know we got it right.”

The properties for the new developments are owned by the city of Peoria and were acquired as part of council’s redevelopment plan for the area.

What new restaurants and areas will be coming to Peoria?

One new restaurant coming to the city is Caldwell County BBQ, which will open on Washington Street between 83rd Avenue and 83rd Drive. It will span approximately 6,600 square feet, located near Lucidi Distilling Co.

Director of Operations Travis Taylor will open the West Valley’s first location.

“BBQ is a passion for us, and we are excited to be working with the city of Peoria to make our style BBQ available to the wonderful people of (the) West Valley,” Taylor said.

The Jefferson House area will feature restaurants, a bar, event and retail space on the northwest corner of 83rd Avenue and Jefferson Street. Jefferson House is a partnership between the owners of The Churchill in Phoenix and Driftwood Coffee.

“Downtown Peoria has been our beloved home for almost a decade, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to contribute to the development of this community,” Driftwood Coffee owner Lance Linderman said. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone at the city for their support and for making our vision a reality.”

