Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New restaurants, retail and event venues coming to Peoria

Apr 7, 2024, 6:30 AM

Caldwell County BBQ is among the new amenities coming to Peoria. (Caldwell County BBQ Facebook phot...

Caldwell County BBQ is among the new amenities coming to Peoria. (Caldwell County BBQ Facebook photo)

(Caldwell County BBQ Facebook photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Peoria City Council unanimously approved a motion to bring new restaurants, retail and event venue developments to the city.

“Revitalizing our downtown is at the heart of the city council’s vision for growing economic development in Peoria and we are thrilled to attract these quality developments,” said Mayor Jason Beck. “These businesses will create new community gathering opportunities in the area where our city began.”

Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer Crawford, who represents the Acacia district that includes the downtown area of the city, is excited to welcome the new businesses.

“After 30 years of discussion, we are turning ideas into reality,” Crawford said. “Just like really good BBQ, it takes time to get it right and in working through the development and rental agreements with these outstanding partners, I know we got it right.”

RELATED STORIES

The properties for the new developments are owned by the city of Peoria and were acquired as part of council’s redevelopment plan for the area.

What new restaurants and areas will be coming to Peoria?

One new restaurant coming to the city is Caldwell County BBQ, which will open on Washington Street between 83rd Avenue and 83rd Drive. It will span approximately 6,600 square feet, located near Lucidi Distilling Co.

Director of Operations Travis Taylor will open the West Valley’s first location.

“BBQ is a passion for us, and we are excited to be working with the city of Peoria to make our style BBQ available to the wonderful people of (the) West Valley,” Taylor said.

The Jefferson House area will feature restaurants, a bar, event and retail space on the northwest corner of 83rd Avenue and Jefferson Street. Jefferson House is a partnership between the owners of The Churchill in Phoenix and Driftwood Coffee.

Downtown Peoria has been our beloved home for almost a decade, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to contribute to the development of this community,” Driftwood Coffee owner Lance Linderman said. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone at the city for their support and for making our vision a reality.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

City of Goodyear Lakeside music festival...

Arin Ducharme

Lakeside Music Festival takes stage in West Valley this month

The Lakeside music festival announces band line up for the West valley's 10th annual concert celebration this April.

2 hours ago

The Chipotlane, a drive-through pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orde...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Shake Shack, Chipotle jump on drive-thru bandwagon in Scottsdale

Two of the largest companies in the quick-service restaurant space, Shake Shack and Chipotle, are opening their Scottsdale first drive-thru locations this month.

4 hours ago

Workers at the Sheraton hotel in downtown Phoenix walked out on strike on Saturday. (Photo courtesy...

Damon Allred

Final Four fan hotel workers walk out on game day to protest allegations of labor law violations

Workers at the Sheraton hotel in downtown Phoenix walked out on strike Saturday to protest alleged unlawful behavior by hotel management.

16 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office offers warning about fake calls

Scammers posing as Maricopa County law-enforcement officials are working the phone lines, trying to trick people into sending them money.

18 hours ago

Crime scene with police tape, officers and vehicle with red light...

KTAR.com

Man killed, another man injured in 4-vehicle crash

A man was killed and another man was critically injured in a four-vehicle crash in west Phoenix on Friday night.

20 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Police say speeding played key role in fatal crash in west Phoenix

A man driving at a high rate of speed was killed after a collision between two vehicles in west Phoenix on Friday night.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

New restaurants, retail and event venues coming to Peoria