PHOENIX — A newly released autopsy report revealed the hot air balloon pilot who died in a January crash in central Arizona alongside three others had high levels of ketamine in his system.

While a toxicology report said 37-year-old pilot Cornelius Van Der Walt had considerably high amounts of ketamine, his manner of death was ruled as multiple blunt force trauma.

Van Der Walt’s ketamine concentration was above the realm of concentrations in impaired drivers, according to the report.

Van Der Halt was the owner of the company operating the hot air balloon, Droplyne, founded in 2017.

What happened in the Eloy hot air balloon crash?

The hot air balloon crashed in the Eloy desert around 7:50 a.m. on Jan. 14. Eloy is approximately 65 miles southeast of Phoenix.

Thirteen people were on the balloon, but eight skydived as planned before it crashed. The pilot was killed along with 28-year-old Chayton Wiescholek 28-year-old Kaitlynn Bartom and 24-year-old Atahan Kiliccote.

One person, 23-year-old Valerie Stutterheim, was hospitalized in critical condition and has undergone eight surgeries since the crash, according to a GoFundMe set up post-crash.

