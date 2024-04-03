Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Watch: KTAR News ‘Youth on Edge’ roundtable on teen mental health, behavioral issues

Apr 3, 2024, 7:54 AM

Promo for the April 3, 2024, Youth on Edge roundtable discussion on KTAR 92.3 FM...

(KTAR News Illustration)

(KTAR News Illustration)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — KTAR News, in conjunction with ABC15 Arizona, is holding a two-hour roundtable on teen mental health and behavioral issues as part of the “Youth on Edge” special series.

The roundtable will be hosted by Chris Merrill and Joe Huizenga of KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Chris and Joe Show from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The first hour of the show will feature ABC15 reporters Nicole Grigg, Ashley Holden and Melissa Blasius.

Their discussion will center around the incidents of violence and bullying in the East Valley, the role social media has played in the attacks and the response from the community.

Then, for the second hour, a panel of youth and mental health experts will share their experiences.

The panel will consist of:

  • James Meehan, charter holder at Accelerated Learning Center, Inc.
  • Donna Bartos, founder and CEO of Bloom365.
  • Michael Klinkner, licensed clinical social worker who specializes in cognitive behavioral therapy.

“Youth on Edge” is a four-day series examining mental health and behavioral issues among our teens and young adults.

Previous series coverage can be found here and here.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

