ARIZONA NEWS

Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan on injured officer, DOJ investigation, Final Four prep

Apr 2, 2024, 2:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — It’s a busy time for Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan and his department.

Sullivan joined KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday to discuss the most pressing topics involving his department, including an update on an officer shot over the weekend, the likelihood of a Department of Justice investigation wrapping up soon, and what the public can anticipate regarding safety for the NCAA Men’s Final Four in town this weekend

Here’s what Sullivan had to say:

Q: Can you give us an update on the officer?

A: The officer’s at home resting. He’s around his family and his blue family of the Phoenix Police Department is there to support him and his family with any of the needs that they have right now. We’re just really, really blessed that it turned out the way it did. [It was] just an incredibly unfortunate situation trying to interrupt a robbery and running toward danger. It’s something that you hear over and over in this profession: People willing to put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe.

Q: Do you have any idea if all the suspects have been arrested or if other arrests might happen?

A: This investigation is still ongoing. We have three people in custody right now. Certainly if information leads us to other folks, we will hold them accountable as well.

Q: There is a decrease in some crime in Phoenix. Do you attribute this to specific things in your crime reduction plan?

A: I attribute it to the hard work of the men and women of Phoenix Police Department and the willingness of the community to engage us and make sure that they provide information to help us close crimes. Our effect to this as a police organization is incumbent on the community coming forward and providing information and then detectives and officers doing just the incredible work they do every single day.

Q: There was a story this morning that former police officer, now Phoenix Councilman Kevin Robinson met with the DOJ regarding the investigation and that the report might be dropping soon. Do you have any information on that?

A: I’m waiting every day, like everybody else is, but I don’t have any specific information about when that might occur.

Q: What can people who are in downtown Phoenix for the free concerts and Fan Fest expect as far as public safety goes this weekend?

A: They can expect the same professional service that we did last year during the Super Bowl. This city knows how to put on big events and we’re doing it once again here this week and we’re excited. We’ve been working for a year up to this and it’s not just the police department. It’s every city agency that’s involved in this process and our other law enforcement partners. So we’ve definitely been working closely with the host committee and the NCAA to make sure we put on another first class event in Phoenix.

