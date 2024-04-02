Family fight in Phoenix leaves 1 brother dead, another released from custody

PHOENIX — A man accused of fatally stabbing his brother in Phoenix was released from police custody on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a stabbing call around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex near 19th and Maryland avenues on Monday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Tahj McGilberry outside, suffering from at least one stab wound, police said.

Fire rescue teams brought McGilberry to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives believed the victim’s brother, 24-year-old Jimmy McGilberry, stabbed him and then fled the scene, Phoenix police said. They asked the public to help find him in a Monday announcement.

Officers found and detained the suspect near 27th Avenue and Colter Street on Tuesday. He said he stabbed his brother in self-defense, according to Phoenix PD.

“Based on the information provided, McGilberry was released,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a statement. “A charging decision will be made at the conclusion of the investigation.”

