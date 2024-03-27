Close
West Valley man accused of child abuse after baby hospitalized with severe injuries

PHOENIX – A West Valley man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly abusing a baby who ended up in a hospital with severe injuries, authorities said.

David Roman, 27, was caring for a 4-month-old girl when she was hurt, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

Police were notified after the infant was brought to a Valley hospital with extensive skull fractures, brain bleeding and broken ribs on March 13.

Medical exams and tests determined that the girl’s injuries weren’t accidental, police said.

Roman was taken into custody and booked into jail on several counts of child abuse and endangerment, police said.

No other details were made available.

