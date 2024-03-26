Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman arrested after motorcyclist killed in high-speed collision in Mesa

Mar 26, 2024, 4:00 PM

Rachel Nicole Berg was booked into jail on one count of reckless manslaughter after authorities say...

Rachel Nicole Berg was booked into jail on one count of reckless manslaughter after authorities say she reached speeds of 155 mph seconds before fatal crash. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old woman was arrested on Monday after authorities said she reached speeds of 155 mph seconds before fatally rear-ending a motorcyclist in Mesa earlier this month.

Rachel Nicole Berg was booked into jail on one count of reckless manslaughter, according to court documents.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on March 13 near US 60 and Dobson Road.

Authorities said Berg was driving a red 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe when she rear-ended a black 2022 Harley motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the Corvette admitted to driving at high rates of speed and not seeing the motorcycle in time to avoid striking it,” the probable cause statement for her arrest says.

A warrant was served on March 13 for the Corvette to download the airbag control module, which indicated the 155 mph speed five seconds before the crash and 87 mph upon impact, according to the probable cause statement.

