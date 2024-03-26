Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

US 93 temporarily closed after crash in Wickenburg, between metro Phoenix and Kingman

Mar 26, 2024, 9:25 AM | Updated: 9:44 am

Stock image of a road closed barrier. A section of US 93 in Wickenburg was closed after a crash on ...

A section of US 93 in Wickenburg was closed after a crash on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A section of the highway between metro Phoenix and Kingman was temporarily closed after a crash Tuesday morning, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

US 93 was closed in both directions near Cope Road in Wickenburg around 9 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Northbound traffic resumed around 9:20 a.m., and the southbound lanes reopened around 20 minutes later.

No other details were immediately available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Frank Martin Lawrence III, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly road rag...

Kevin Stone

Defendant sentenced to 25 years in prison for deadly road rage incident in Mesa

A defendant recently was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly road rage incident in Mesa four years ago.

37 minutes ago

Stock photo of two Breeze Airways planes on the tarmac. The low-cost carrier is launching service b...

Kevin Stone

Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways to launch new service between Phoenix and Norfolk, Virginia

Breeze Airways is adding seasonal nonstop service between Phoenix and Norfolk, Virginia, this fall, the low-cost carrier announced Tuesday.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Will Ohio man’s prison sentence for election-related death threats deter similar incidents in 2024?

An Ohio man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after making election-related death threats to Katie Hobbs when she served as Arizona secretary of state. Jim Sharpe takes a closer look at what the sentence could mean ahead of the 2024 election in Tuesday’s Sharper Point commentary.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Man sentenced to prison for election-related death threats. Will that stop others making threats?

An Ohio man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after making election-related death threats to Katie Hobbs when she served as Arizona secretary of state. Jim Sharpe takes a closer look at what the sentence could mean ahead of the 2024 election in Tuesday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News […]

3 hours ago

A split-panel image shows an ammo can found by a hiker near Hillside, Arizona, on the left, and the...

Kevin Stone

Partially assembled pipe bomb found with IED components by Arizona hiker

A man hiking in rural Arizona with his children made a potentially explosive discovery last week: a partially assembled pipe bomb.

3 hours ago

Diana Bishop and her son John Weber, both of Buckeye, went to California and haven't returned. (Buc...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Buckeye woman who never returned from trip with son

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a Buckeye woman who didn't return home from an out-of-state trip with her son.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

US 93 temporarily closed after crash in Wickenburg, between metro Phoenix and Kingman