PHOENIX – A section of the highway between metro Phoenix and Kingman was temporarily closed after a crash Tuesday morning, authorities said.

US 93 was closed in both directions near Cope Road in Wickenburg around 9 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Northbound traffic resumed around 9:20 a.m., and the southbound lanes reopened around 20 minutes later.

No other details were immediately available.

