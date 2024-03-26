Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways to launch new service between Phoenix and Norfolk, Virginia

Mar 26, 2024, 9:04 AM

Stock photo of two Breeze Airways planes on the tarmac. The low-cost carrier is launching service b...

Breeze Airways is launching service between Phoenix and Norfolk, Virginia, in October 2024. (Breeze Airways Photo)

(Breeze Airways Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Breeze Airways is adding seasonal nonstop service between Phoenix and Norfolk, Virginia, this fall, the low-cost carrier announced Tuesday.

Twice-weekly flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to and from Norfolk International Airport will start Oct. 3. The route will be available on Thursdays and Sundays, with fares starting at $119 each way.

“We are excited to see our partnership with Breeze grow as it adds Norfolk to its network from Phoenix,” Phoenix Aviation Director Chad Makovsky said in a press release. “We look forward to connecting business and leisure travelers alike between our two beautiful cities.”

Breeze Airways currently provides nonstop service to five destinations from Phoenix: Hartford, Connecticut; Charleston, South Carolina; Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah; Richmond, Virginia; and San Bernardino, California.

RELATED STORIES

“With Breeze’s added convenience and affordability, our business model continues to see success in cities across the country like Phoenix,” Tom Doxey, the Utah-based airline’s president, said in the release.

When did Breeze Airways begin flying out of Phoenix?

Breeze debuted in May 2021 with 16 destinations, primarily in the eastern and southeastern United States, and added Phoenix to its itinerary in November 2022.

The airline has grown to offer flights in 56 cities across 29 states.

The service between Phoenix and Norfolk was among multiple new Breeze routes announced Tuesday.

Breeze also announced a partnership with Barclays US Consumer Bank for the airline’s first co-branded credit card, the Breeze Easy Visa, along with a new passenger loyalty program called Breezy Rewards.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Frank Martin Lawrence III, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly road rag...

Kevin Stone

Defendant sentenced to 25 years in prison for deadly road rage incident in Mesa

A defendant recently was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly road rage incident in Mesa four years ago.

33 minutes ago

Stock image of a road closed barrier. A section of US 93 in Wickenburg was closed after a crash on ...

KTAR.com

US 93 temporarily closed after crash in Wickenburg, between metro Phoenix and Kingman

A section of the highway between metro Phoenix and Kingman was temporarily closed after a crash Tuesday morning, authorities said.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Will Ohio man’s prison sentence for election-related death threats deter similar incidents in 2024?

An Ohio man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after making election-related death threats to Katie Hobbs when she served as Arizona secretary of state. Jim Sharpe takes a closer look at what the sentence could mean ahead of the 2024 election in Tuesday’s Sharper Point commentary.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Man sentenced to prison for election-related death threats. Will that stop others making threats?

An Ohio man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after making election-related death threats to Katie Hobbs when she served as Arizona secretary of state. Jim Sharpe takes a closer look at what the sentence could mean ahead of the 2024 election in Tuesday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News […]

3 hours ago

A split-panel image shows an ammo can found by a hiker near Hillside, Arizona, on the left, and the...

Kevin Stone

Partially assembled pipe bomb found with IED components by Arizona hiker

A man hiking in rural Arizona with his children made a potentially explosive discovery last week: a partially assembled pipe bomb.

3 hours ago

Diana Bishop and her son John Weber, both of Buckeye, went to California and haven't returned. (Buc...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Buckeye woman who never returned from trip with son

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a Buckeye woman who didn't return home from an out-of-state trip with her son.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways to launch new service between Phoenix and Norfolk, Virginia