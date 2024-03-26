PHOENIX – Breeze Airways is adding seasonal nonstop service between Phoenix and Norfolk, Virginia, this fall, the low-cost carrier announced Tuesday.

Twice-weekly flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to and from Norfolk International Airport will start Oct. 3. The route will be available on Thursdays and Sundays, with fares starting at $119 each way.

“We are excited to see our partnership with Breeze grow as it adds Norfolk to its network from Phoenix,” Phoenix Aviation Director Chad Makovsky said in a press release. “We look forward to connecting business and leisure travelers alike between our two beautiful cities.”

Breeze Airways currently provides nonstop service to five destinations from Phoenix: Hartford, Connecticut; Charleston, South Carolina; Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah; Richmond, Virginia; and San Bernardino, California.

“With Breeze’s added convenience and affordability, our business model continues to see success in cities across the country like Phoenix,” Tom Doxey, the Utah-based airline’s president, said in the release.

When did Breeze Airways begin flying out of Phoenix?

Breeze debuted in May 2021 with 16 destinations, primarily in the eastern and southeastern United States, and added Phoenix to its itinerary in November 2022.

The airline has grown to offer flights in 56 cities across 29 states.

The service between Phoenix and Norfolk was among multiple new Breeze routes announced Tuesday.

Breeze also announced a partnership with Barclays US Consumer Bank for the airline’s first co-branded credit card, the Breeze Easy Visa, along with a new passenger loyalty program called Breezy Rewards.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.