Federal funds for Arizona: $25M+ clinched by Sens. Kelly, Sinema...

ARIZONA — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly have recently secured over $25 million in federal funds for Arizona.

The money is supporting small businesses, community health centers, workforce training programs, fire prevention and more, according to an announcement from last week.

“I’m proud to deliver strong investments for Arizona — supporting projects and priorities that will grow our economy, protect the health and prosperity of our families and loved ones, secure our border and keep families safe,” Sinema said in a statement.

Both senators secured a variety of investments to support leaders at county, city and local levels. The money will enhance the safety, health, security and economic strength of Arizona’s communities, the senators said.

How the influx of federal funds for Arizona will help the state

The announcement included a breakdown of different projects they’ve secured money for.

The biggest chunk of change from the $25M total went to support the expansion of the White Mountain Regional Medical Center Emergency Department. The senators clinched $3 million for this project, which will renovate space and expand the building, increasing the amount of beds for patients.

The senators also secured $2.5 million for Canyonlands Healthcare. The nonprofit health care company will will able to replace the existing structurally unsound community health center in the city of Duncan, which is around 205 miles east of Phoenix.

Additionally, the senators pointed to an influx of $2.5 million to Maricopa Community Colleges to support its Semiconductor Workforce Training Program. This project will help develop additional training locations to ensure students can learn how to become semiconductor technicians.

“By expanding access to treatment and upgrading health care facilities in rural communities, preparing Arizonans for good-paying jobs through workforce training programs and supporting emergency response services, these projects will improve quality of life in communities across our state,” Kelly said in a statement.

