PHOENIX — Part of the popular Bright Angel Trail that closed last year is set to reopen in three weeks, according to Grand Canyon National Park officials.

The stretch of land between the trailhead of the Bright Angel Trail and Silver Bridge, including the campground near Havasupai Gardens, closed in December 2023.

Now, four and a half months later, the area is scheduled to reopen on April 15.

Why part of Bright Angel Trail is reopening

National Park Service (NPS) officials shut down the area to accommodate for the Transcanyon Waterline Project.

NPS spearheaded this project to improve the water delivery service at the South Rim and parts of the inner canyon.

This 12.5-mile water pipeline has seen 85 major breaks since 2010, which is costly to maintain, NPS said.

Although the stretch of land from the Bright Angel trailhead to Silver Bridge, including the campground, is now open, two further closures remain in effect.

Other parts of the trail still closed

The part of the Bright Angel that stretches from Havasupai Gardens to Silver Ridge is closed through March 14, 2025, according to Grand Canyon National Park officials.

Furthermore, the Bright Angel Campground is closed through May 9, 2025.

The popular Bright Angel Trail is composed of a natural route along a fault line that hikers can use to enter the inner canyon and see the spring at Havasupai Gardens (formerly known as Indian Garden). Located along the South Rim trails, the Bright Angel trailhead has an elevation of 6,860 feet.

There are multiple different trails to take: Bright Angel to Havasupai Gardens is 4.6 miles, Bright Angel to Plateau Point is 6.1 miles, Bright Angel to the Colorado River is 7.8 miles and the Bright Angel trailhead to the campground is 9.3 miles.

