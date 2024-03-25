PHOENIX — Eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Tempe was temporarily closed on Monday following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, authorities said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Priest Drive, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

A driver in a Dodge Avenger struck a concrete median wall, coming to a rest in the HOV lane, authorities said. The Avenger was subsequently hit by a white Ford Escape.

“The driver of the Avenger ended up in the roadway and was struck by multiple vehicles. The driver of the Avenger sustained fatal injuries,” Raul Garcia, a spokesperson for DPS, said in an email.

Passengers inside the Ford Escape were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Debris from the scene landed on a portion of the westbound lanes of Loop 202, temporarily blocking them off for the investigation.

Phoenix and Tempe fire crews responded to the scene. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

The freeway was closed until about 9:15 a.m.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.