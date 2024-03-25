Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Tempe closed after fatal crash

Mar 25, 2024, 5:30 AM | Updated: 5:53 am

Tempe crash image....

The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway closed on Monday, March 25, 2024. (ADOT Traffic Camera)

(ADOT Traffic Camera)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Tempe was closed early Monday following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, authorities said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Priest Drive, the Phoenix Fire Department said in an email.

Four people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, fire personnel said.

Phoenix and Tempe fire crews responded to the scene. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

No additional information was available.

