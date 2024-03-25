PHOENIX — Eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Tempe was closed early Monday following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, authorities said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Priest Drive, the Phoenix Fire Department said in an email.

Four people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, fire personnel said.

Phoenix and Tempe fire crews responded to the scene. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

No additional information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.