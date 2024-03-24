E-commerce giant Amazon inks huge lease in West Valley

Amazon.com Inc. has signed another massive industrial lease in metro Phoenix, adding to its substantial portfolio in the Valley.

Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) will fully lease a 1.2 million-square-foot building for 10 years at The Cubes at Glendale industrial park, according to a new Cushman & Wakefield listing that markets the building for an acquisition opportunity.

The e-commerce giant will occupy building B of the industrial project, located at 15301 W. Northern Ave., which was developed by Chicago-based CRG in an industrial hotbed with major employers including Nestle, Red Bull, White Claw and Walmart.

Amazon was not immediately available for comment about its lease. CRG declined to comment for this story.

The Cubes houses other major tenants including Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s 1.2 million-square-foot facility, a U.S. Merchant manufacturing plant and Saddle Creek Logistic’s warehouse. At full buildout, the Cubes industrial project is expected to total 5.5 million square feet. Four buildings have been developed on the site so far.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.