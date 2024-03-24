Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

E-commerce giant Amazon inks huge lease in West Valley

Mar 24, 2024, 5:45 AM

Amazon will join a handful of tenants at the massive Cubes at Glendale industrial park in metro Pho...

Amazon will join a handful of tenants at the massive Cubes at Glendale industrial park in metro Phoenix. (Sam Fentress Photo)

(Sam Fentress Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Amazon.com Inc. has signed another massive industrial lease in metro Phoenix, adding to its substantial portfolio in the Valley.

Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) will fully lease a 1.2 million-square-foot building for 10 years at The Cubes at Glendale industrial park, according to a new Cushman & Wakefield listing that markets the building for an acquisition opportunity.

The e-commerce giant will occupy building B of the industrial project, located at 15301 W. Northern Ave., which was developed by Chicago-based CRG in an industrial hotbed with major employers including Nestle, Red Bull, White Claw and Walmart.

Amazon was not immediately available for comment about its lease. CRG declined to comment for this story.

The Cubes houses other major tenants including Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s 1.2 million-square-foot facility, a U.S. Merchant manufacturing plant and Saddle Creek Logistic’s warehouse. At full buildout, the Cubes industrial project is expected to total 5.5 million square feet. Four buildings have been developed on the site so far.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

26 years in prison is the sentence for a drunk driver who killed 1...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona woman sentenced to 26 years after DUI crash killed 1, injured another

A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced a woman to 26 years in prison on Friday, authorities announced.

4 minutes ago

Outpatient Portable Pilot Program uses vans to help the homeless...

Serena O'Sullivan

Terros Health deploys vans as part of Valley homelessness outreach program

Terros Health launched the Outpatient Portable Pilot Program earlier this month. The two mobile clinics help Valley people who are homeless.

49 minutes ago

Megan Bessert was arrested for aggravated assault and evidence tampering. (YCSO photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona woman arrested 6 months after allegedly shooting husband

A woman was arrested six months after allegedly shooting her husband and trying to cover it up in northern Arizona.

11 hours ago

CRUjiente Tacos...

KTAR.com

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ to spotlight Phoenix’s CRUjiente Tacos in April

CRUjiente Tacos, a restaurant in Phoenix, is scheduled to be featured in a new episode of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" next month.

15 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Associated Press

Arizona expects to be back at the center of election attacks

Preparing for the worst has become the leading strategy for Arizona election officials since 2020.

17 hours ago

(Phoenix Sky Harbor Photo)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix claims top spot in list of nation’s ‘Best Cities for Solar Energy’

Nine cities in Arizona are listed among the top 20 of Roof Gnome's ranking of "2024's Best Cities for Solar Energy."

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

E-commerce giant Amazon inks huge lease in West Valley