Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office institutes new emergency system to alert public

Mar 21, 2024, 4:00 PM

MCSO has implemented a new emergency notification system. (MCSO Photo)

MCSO has implemented a new emergency notification system. (MCSO Photo)

(MCSO Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has debuted a new emergency alert system to notify the public.

The system, RAVE Alerts, is used by 911 centers to tell the public about incidents including public safety concerns, traffic accidents, missing persons, wildfire evacuations and more.

The service can be signed up for online and users can receive their alerts through text message, voice message and email for Maricopa County residents.

Customization is also possible. Users can get alerts about severe weather, safety, health, utility disruptions, road closures and more.

Alerts are only sent out when there is an immediate threat to life or property.

Users can update their settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Although the service is free, message and data rates could apply.

