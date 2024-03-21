Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County Attorney’s Office joins effort to rescue prosecutors stuck in Afghanistan

Mar 21, 2024, 7:02 AM

Afghan prosecutors need help escaping the country, MCAO says...

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, right, invited Afghan prosecutor Najia Mahmodi, left, to speak during a Wednesday press conference. (MCAO screenshot/via Facebook)

(MCAO screenshot/via Facebook)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is participating in a program that helps Afghan prosecutors escape to safety.

“This is a group of people who were left behind in their own country after they partnered with the United States,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said during a press conference Wednesday.

The people in need of help prosecuted members of the Taliban before the U.S. ended its involvement in the war in Afghanistan, she added.

Although some made it out alive when the Taliban took control of the country in 2021, around 1,500 prosecutors are still stranded.

RELATED STORIES

Many live in hiding and others have been killed already, Mitchell added.

How does Rachel Mitchell want to help Afghan prosecutors?

“I have been working with the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, the APA, on a project called Prosecutors for Prosecutors,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell’s office raised $3,255 for this cause in the last quarter of 2023, according to an announcement.

The goal of the Prosecutors for Prosecutors campaign is to raise $15 million to get all Afghan prosecutors and their families relocated to safety.

Campaign leaders say they’ll coordinate relocation efforts in steps. Their first step is to try to raise $180,000 to get 18 prosecutors out of Afghanistan and into safe countries like Germany, Switzerland, Brazil and the U.S. Donors have given $56,276.70 to the effort so far, according to the Prosecutors for Prosecutors website.

Every dollar donated to the project goes to non-government organizations that will facilitate the prosecutors’ safe relocations, according to the campaign’s website.

Guest speaker says female prosecutors are in danger

Mitchell invited a guest speaker to the Wednesday press conference: Najia Mahmodi, who formerly worked for the Attorney General’s Office in Afghanistan as the chief of litigation for violence against women.

Mahmodi said she regularly communicates with female prosecutors still stranded in Afghanistan.

“I am receiving hundreds of messages from the women prosecutors who have been left behind asking for help,” she said. “Some of these women prosecuted Taliban members who were sent to prison for domestic violence and those members are now free.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus in Cupertino,...

KTAR.com

Arizona joins federal lawsuit against tech giant Apple over alleged smartphone monopoly

The Justice Department and 16 attorneys general, including Arizona’s, filed a blockbuster lawsuit accusing Apple of monopolizing the smartphone market.

53 minutes ago

Dark clouds form over Piestewa Peak in Phoenix, Arizona, in a file photo....

Kevin Stone

Phoenix weekend weather forecast includes cooler temperatures, chance of rain

The run of 80-degree days in Phoenix is expected to last a few more days before temperatures take a dive over the weekend.

2 hours ago

A Gila River police officer was reportedly involved in a rollover crash southwest of downtown Phoen...

KTAR.com

Gila River police officer reportedly involved in rollover crash in the southwest Valley

An investigation is underway after a Gila River police officer was reportedly involved in a rollover crash overnight  in the southwest Valley.

4 hours ago

inside of a courtroom....

KTAR.com

Court officials warn of spoof requests to pay fines for missing jury duty in Arizona

Valley court officials are cautioning residents about fraudulent phone calls demanding payment of fines for allegedly missing jury duty obligations.

6 hours ago

Split pane image with a rendering of the Fender headquarters to be built in Phoenix on the left and...

Kevin Stone

Iconic guitar maker Fender moving headquarters to former Paradise Valley Mall site in Phoenix

Iconic guitar maker Fender is planning to move its corporate headquarters from Scottsdale to the former site of Paradise Valley Mall in Phoenix.

6 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Maricopa County Attorney’s Office joins effort to rescue prosecutors stuck in Afghanistan