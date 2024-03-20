Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect with clown-like tattoos arrested after fatal shooting at Phoenix trailer park

Mar 20, 2024, 10:00 AM

File photo of a Phoenix police SUV parked next to yellow crime scene tape....

A man was fatally shot during an apparent robbery at a Phoenix trailer park on Monday, March 18, 2024. (X File Photo/@PhoenixPolice)

(X File Photo/@PhoenixPolice)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A man with clown-like tattoos on his face was arrested after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix trailer park on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call near Cave Creek Road and 13th Street in Phoenix’s Sunnyslope neighborhood around 4:20 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found a man lying in a trailer with gunshot wounds. The victim, whose name and age weren’t released, died after being taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw a man with distinct facial tattoos known as Robert Junior fleeing the area, according to court documents.

Officers were able to locate and arrest a man who matched the description nearby, 33-year-old Robert Roach.

“Preliminary information regarding this shooting suggests that Roach committed an armed robbery of the victim during which the victim was shot resulting in his death,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a media advisory.

Roach was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, armed robbery and kidnapping. His bond was set at $1.01 million.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

