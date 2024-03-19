PHOENIX – A teenager was killed and two other people were injured in a shootout at a west Phoenix apartment complex on Monday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 45th Avenue and Thomas Road, in the Maryvale neighborhood, around 2:15 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found a man, later identified as the suspect in the shooting, with at least one gunshot wound in the middle of the complex. He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Two juveniles, a male and a female, were found wounded inside a nearby apartment.

The boy, 17-year-old Arlandis West Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl, whose age and name were not released, was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

What led to triple-shooting at Phoenix apartment complex?

“Preliminary information regarding this shooting suggests that the adult male suspect confronted the victim about a disagreement. This confrontation resulted in a fight and then an exchange of gunfire resulting in the three involved being shot,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a media advisory Tuesday.

The suspect will be booked on multiple charges when he is healthy enough to be released from the hospital, police said.

