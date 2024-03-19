Teen dead, 2 other people hospitalized after shootout at west Phoenix apartment complex
Mar 19, 2024, 12:00 PM
(X File Photo/@PhoenixPolice)
PHOENIX – A teenager was killed and two other people were injured in a shootout at a west Phoenix apartment complex on Monday, authorities said.
Officers responded to a shooting call near 45th Avenue and Thomas Road, in the Maryvale neighborhood, around 2:15 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.
They found a man, later identified as the suspect in the shooting, with at least one gunshot wound in the middle of the complex. He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.
Two juveniles, a male and a female, were found wounded inside a nearby apartment.
The boy, 17-year-old Arlandis West Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl, whose age and name were not released, was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said.
What led to triple-shooting at Phoenix apartment complex?
“Preliminary information regarding this shooting suggests that the adult male suspect confronted the victim about a disagreement. This confrontation resulted in a fight and then an exchange of gunfire resulting in the three involved being shot,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a media advisory Tuesday.
The suspect will be booked on multiple charges when he is healthy enough to be released from the hospital, police said.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.