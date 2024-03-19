Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona-raised Lindsey Stirling announces ‘Duality’ tour, Phoenix show at Footprint Center

Mar 19, 2024, 4:00 PM

Violinist Lindsey Stirling performs during her Christmas Program Winter Tour at Cannon Center For T...

Violinist Lindsey Stirling performs during her Christmas Program Winter Tour at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts on November 26, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Duffy-Marie Arnoult/Getty Images)

(Photo by Duffy-Marie Arnoult/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Arizona-raised violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling is bringing her “Duality” tour to Phoenix this summer.

The platinum-selling performer will make a stop at Footprint Center on Sept. 9 as part of her 44-city tour.

Los Angeles-based indie pop band Saint Motel will accompany Stirling on the tour showcasing Stirling’s seventh studio album, which releases on June 14.

RELATED STORIES

Tickets are now available through an artist presale that began on Tuesday. Fans can access the presale by signing up for a code here. The public sale will begin 10 a.m. Friday.

From Stirling’s East Valley upbringing to the stage

Stirling, who was raised in Gilbert and attended Greenfield Junior High and Mesquite High School, last performed in Arizona on Nov. 22 when she performed at The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall in Tucson, according to setlist.fm.

Stirling was a quarterfinalist on “America’s Got Talent” in 2010, at the age of 23, and later appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2017, finishing in second place.

She has had multiple chart-topping Billboard albums, received two Billboard Music Awards and is a New York Times bestselling author. She has more than 14 million subscribers on YouTube.

What are the dates for Lindsey Stirling’s ‘Duality’ tour?

The tour begins Friday, July 12 in San Diego, California and closes with a show in Highland, California at Yaamava’ Theater on September 11.

