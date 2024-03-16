PHOENIX — The City of Avondale has launched a program designed to encourage water conservation through financial incentives.

The AquaSmart: Reduce Your Use Rewards program allows those who participate to earn up to a $150 rebate by changing behaviors that lead to a 10% or 20% reduction in water use within their homes.

Funded by a grant from the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority, the 12-month program looks to spur long-term behavior changes that contribute to sustainable reductions in water usage among participating households.

Through the program, the City of Avondale will help its residents become “leak detectives,” as well as provide education on the benefits of water-efficient appliances and fixtures.

The program also features optional landscaping and irrigation workshops with a focus on outdoor water conservation.

Participants can earn a $100 rebate by embracing behavioral changes that lead to a 10% reduction in water usage or a $150 rebate for a 20% reduction in water usage within and outside of their homes.

More information about the AquaSmart: Reduce Your Use Rewards program is online.

