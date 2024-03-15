PHOENIX — A Valley nail salon reached a settlement with a woman who said she was denied service because she was confined to a wheelchair, authorities announced Thursday.

The settlement was reached after a prospective customer accused Chandler’s Canvas Nails and Spa of discrimination in an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The woman alleged that the salon at Dobson and Warner roads refused to give her a wet pedicure because she couldn’t get from her motorized wheelchair into a salon chair.

“Complainant was very upset, embarrassed, and felt worthless because other people in the salon witnessed her unsuccessful attempt to get a wet pedicure. Complainant has not visited a nail salon since this incident because she feels uncomfortable and is afraid she will again be denied full and equal services,” the settlement says.

Canvas Nails agreed to pay the woman $500, adopt a non-discrimination policy and provide training for all employees ADA requirements, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for District of Arizona.

