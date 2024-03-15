Close
Valley nail salon accused of discrimination by customer in wheelchair who wanted pedicure

Mar 15, 2024, 12:15 PM

Stock image of a woman wearing white shoes sitting in a wheelchair, from the top of the wheel down....

Chandler's Canvas Nails and Spa was accused of discrimination for refusing to give a wet pedicure to a woman in a wheelchair. (Pexels Stock Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — A Valley nail salon reached a settlement with a woman who said she was denied service because she was confined to a wheelchair, authorities announced Thursday.

The settlement was reached after a prospective customer accused Chandler’s Canvas Nails and Spa of discrimination in an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The woman alleged that the salon at Dobson and Warner roads refused to give her a wet pedicure because she couldn’t get from her motorized wheelchair into a salon chair.

“Complainant was very upset, embarrassed, and felt worthless because other people in the salon witnessed her unsuccessful attempt to get a wet pedicure. Complainant has not visited a nail salon since this incident because she feels uncomfortable and is afraid she will again be denied full and equal services,” the settlement says.

Canvas Nails agreed to pay the woman $500, adopt a non-discrimination policy and provide training for all employees ADA requirements, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for District of Arizona.

